The veteran guard for the Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet, has officially been elected as the new president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), succeeding CJ McCollum, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The announcement was made following the NBPA's annual summer Board of Player Representatives meeting. VanVleet, 31, will serve a four-year term as the union’s leader, representing all NBA players in critical matters ranging from collective bargaining to player rights and league policy.

VanVleet takes over from McCollum, who served as NBPA president from 2021 to 2025 after a prior three-year tenure as executive vice president (2018–2021). During his presidency, McCollum oversaw the negotiation of a landmark seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in 2023. That deal introduced significant changes, including the first and second apron system, ensured labor peace through the 2029–30 season, and included a mutual opt-out clause after the 2028–29 season.

As president, VanVleet will play a central role if the NBA and NBPA decide to renegotiate the CBA before its conclusion. He will work closely with the union’s executive director and executive committee, featuring long-serving members like Garrett Temple (vice president since 2017), to address critical league matters such as scheduling, revenue sharing, player safety, and discipline.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected as President of the NBPA by my peers, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for the best interest of all the members,” said VanVleet. “With a deep appreciation for the complexities and challenges players face on all levels of their NBA journeys, I am committed to approaching this role with the passion, dignity, and dedication every player deserves.”

Fred VanVleet’s journey to this role is a great example of what persistence can achieve. After going undrafted in 2016, he joined the Toronto Raptors and became instrumental in their 2019 NBA Championship run. He earned an All-Star selection in 2022 and has since signed multiple contracts that made him the highest-paid undrafted player in league history. His current deal with the Rockets is a two-year, $50 million contract signed in June 2025, following a previously declined $44.9 million team option.

In the 2024–25 NBA season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 60 games. He was one of just seven players listed at 6 feet or shorter to play at least 50 games. Off the court, VanVleet is widely respected for his leadership, professionalism, and advocacy for players’ rights, having previously led Toronto’s G League affiliate Raptors 905 to a championship in 2017.

McCollum will now serve in an advisory capacity to the NBPA, supporting VanVleet as he transitions into this leadership role. Former presidents of the union include Chris Paul and McCollum, both of whom held significant influence during their terms.