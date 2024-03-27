Gambling has always been a part of sports, but the two worlds seem to be colliding more than usual. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has noticed it, too.
On Wednesday afternoon, the five-time All-Star revealed that he's witnessed plenty of fans at games (and online) become more involved in sports gambling, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
“I guess when you hit people's parlays and do good for them, they tell me,” the Celtics forward said. “But then they also talk s**t. Like I'm on the court and I didn't get 29.5 or whatever I was supposed to do.”
Tatum also mentioned that it was never like that during his first few years in the league, so what's changed?
In November of 2021, the NBA made DraftKings and FanDuel their co-official betting partners. Since then, sports gambling has been legalized in more and more states, most notably Massachusetts, where Tatum's Celtics play.
How the NBA is reacting to the rise in sports betting
This growth and the increase in sports betting advertisements have especially impacted NBA personnel. Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff discussed the negative results of gambling last Thursday, as he disclosed that his family has been threatened by anonymous bettors:
"They got my telephone number & were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff. So it is a dangerous game and a fine line that we're walking."
Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on receiving threats from sports gamblers.pic.twitter.com/GN1WanMGna
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2024
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton voiced his displeasure as well this March, saying that players are merely seen as “props” in the eyes of some gamblers.
“Not everybody cares to hear how we feel… To half the world, I’m just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever. I’m a prop.“
Tyrese Haliburton on sports betting consuming social media 🗣️
(via @RomeovilleKid) pic.twitter.com/olSRqtba7y
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2024
As for Tatum, his take was more sympathetic than anything, via CelticsBlog reporter Noa Dalzell.
“Fans yell s**t all the time, shoot one more three, get one more rebound, get 25 before the half is over… I guess I do feel bad when I don't hit people's parlays. I don't want to them lose money,” he admitted. “But, you know, I just go out there and try to play the game.”
“Shoot one more three, get one more rebound, get 25 before the half is over… I guess I do feel bad when I don't hit people's parlays. I don't want them to lose money.”
Jayson Tatum's view on sports betting in the NBA 😅
(via @NoaDalzellNBA)pic.twitter.com/JXwl4igen7
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2024
Jayson Tatum's comments about the complex relationship between sports entertainment and money come in the wake of a potential gambling scandal in the NBA. On Monday, it was announced that Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter was the subject of an ongoing investigation involving prop betting irregularities.
To put it simply, Porter is being accused of tanking his numbers and faking injuries in order for his bets to hit. The NBA found that an unusual amount of betting interest was placed on Porter, as gamblers were taking the under on his 3-pointers, rebounds, and other statistics.
In fact, following the Raptors' 127-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on January 26, DraftKings Sportsbook reported that the under on Porter's triples was the biggest money winner for bettors of any player props from games that day. It's worth noting that Porter didn't attempt any 3-pointers that game and only played four minutes before heading to the locker room early due to the re-aggravation of an eye injury.
If Porter, who's the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is guilty, the NBA has a significant problem on its hands. Such a verdict would likely force serious action from league commissioner Adam Silver.