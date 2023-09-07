Jayson Tatum is the current face of the Boston Celtics, and he has a real opportunity to be like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki who stayed in just one franchise for the entirety of their legendary careers.

While Tatum doesn't want to look too far ahead since there are some things he can't control about his future, the Celtics superstar admitted that he doesn't see himself leaving Beantown ever.

“You never know what can happen, but I love playing for the Celtics. I figured out my space in the city and have grown to really enjoy it. I love the fans. It would be really hard to leave this place,” Tatum shared, per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger.

Jayson Tatum also opened up how much he has established his roots to the city of Boston and how fond he has become of the place. He was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 as a 19-year-old kid, and now six years later, he's already 24 with a son of his own growing up and loving the city as well.

“Just recently I started to feel the connection with Boston. I have spent my adult life here, my son has grown up here, I've grown up here. I've accomplished so many things. It's happened so fast, and Boston has played such an intricate part of my life,” Tatum added, further highlighting that he really feels that he's now part of Boston. Before, he was only thinking that he's a St. Louis native living in Massachusetts. But that's not the case anymore.

True enough, it's hard to say and guarantee what the future holds for Jayson Tatum in Boston. But clearly, if it's up to him, there's no way he's leaving the Celtics. And that's something the Beantown faithful would want to hear.