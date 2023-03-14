Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum is leading the league in total points this 2022-23 season, but the Boston Celtics superstar couldn’t care less about that.

The 25-year-old forward made that abundantly clear in a recent conversation with reporters, emphasizing that his goal is not to win individual accolades but rather to bring back the Larr O’Brien Trophy to the winningest franchise in league history. Tatum has 1,915 total points entering Monday’s contest with the Houston Rockets, with Luka Doncic behind him with 1,879.

“The only thing that matters to me is winning a championship. Not MVP, not first-team All-NBA, none of that. I want to get back to the Finals and get over the hump,” Tatum said, via NBC Sports.

Celtics fans will definitely love that statement from Jayson Tatum. That mentality is exactly what they need as they try to contend for the NBA championship and actually become the last team standing come June.

It is also easy to see where Tatum’s hunger is coming from. After coming so close last season–making it all the way to the NBA Finals before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors–it just leaves a bad taste not to get it done.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they have a legitimate shot at actually winning it all this campaign. Not only are they one of the best teams in the NBA, but they have also been so dominant and consistent that they seemed poised for another NBA Finals run.

Of course a lot of things can happen and nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but the Celtics should love their chances with a highly motivated Jayson Tatum leading the way.