There’s going to be a lot of pressure for Jayson Tatum entering the new season. After a truly remarkable 2021-22 campaign, the Boston Celtics superstar pretty much evaporated during their NBA Finals series loss against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum will be playing with a chip on his shoulder next season, no doubt, as he tries to redeem himself from what many consider to be a sensational choke job in the Finals.

It’s not just pride that’s at stake for the 24-year-old this coming season, though. Tatum is going to be eligible for a contract extension in two years’ time, and there’s going to be a lot riding in this regard in the upcoming campaign (h/t Legion Hoops on Twitter):

REPORT: If Jayson Tatum makes the 2023 All-NBA team he would become eligible to sign a 5-year, $298M supermax extension during the 2024 offseason. (via @BobbyMarks42, https://t.co/kdrPmKXns3) pic.twitter.com/EdwTP5L33b — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 3, 2022

Tatum has already been on the All-NBA team twice in his career, and he’ll be hoping for a third nod this coming season. If he achieves this lofty goal, then the Celtics star is going to be eligible to sign a supermax extension worth a whopping $298 million. That’s definitely a whole lot of money, but it’s hard to argue against the notion that Jayson Tatum totally deserves it.

Last season, Tatum put up averages of 26.9 points (on 45.3 percent shooting), 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also connecting on 3.0 triples per game. This earned him a spot in the All-NBA first team, and if he produces at a similar rate in 2022-23, then he should be able to see his name on the All-NBA squad again at the end of the season.