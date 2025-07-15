Shohei Ohtani has been slowly working his way back onto the mound, as it's been well over a season since he played as a legitimate starting pitcher. As the 2025 season progresses, we should begin to see Ohtani pitching deeper and deeper into games. However, due to his ability as a two-way player, how good can we expect the Los Angeles Dodgers' star to play? And for how long?

During a guest appearance on “First Things First,” former MLB pitcher John Smoltz claimed that due to the fact that Ohtani is a two-way player, we may never see his full potential on the mound. Smoltz does admit, though, that the three-time MVP is still an elite-level pitcher.

“He can't waste any moment,” said John Smoltz about Shohei Ohtani. “He's got a lot of energy he puts in every single day, and as a starting pitcher, those four days in between, yeah, you've got some work to do, but you rest for that fifth day. You're geared up. You're fresh. Your chances of being successful once every five days go way up when you don't have a lot of other things you got to do.

“He's an amazing freakish athlete… We're never gonna see anything like this again… It takes away a big percentage of his greatness.”

"He's an amazing freakish athlete… We're never gonna see anything like this again… It takes away a big percentage of his greatness." John Smoltz explains what Shohei Ohtani is missing out on as a pitcher and hitter:

The wear and tear on the season, coupled with having to play as a hitter, is a solid argument as to why Shohei Ohtani may never reach his true potential as a pitcher. At least that's what John Smoltz believes. But through Ohtani's career, the 31-year-old two-way phenom has done nothing but defy odds.

When on the mound, Ohtani has proven to be one of the best pitchers in MLB. However, he has yet to win a Cy Young Award. But that very well could be something he achieves down the road while playing for the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani, who has played as a starting pitcher in six of his eight seasons in the majors, owns a career 2.97 ERA and 1.076 WHIP while recording 618 strikeouts through 490.2 innings pitched. Those would be elite numbers for any pitcher who isn't a two-way star as well.