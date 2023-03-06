The Boston Celtics (45-20) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) on Monday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Cavaliers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boston is fresh off a double-overtime loss to New York but remains comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 52% of their games while 51% went over the projected point total. Cleveland has won two of their last three and sits in fourth place in the East. The Cavaliers covered 56% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Cleveland holds a 2-1 advantage thus far, although Boston took the most recent matchup last week 117-113.

Here are the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Cavaliers Odds

Boston Celtics: +7.5 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

TV: NBCS Boston, Bally Ohio

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston is reeling following a heartbreaking, double-overtime loss last night to New York. They face a quick turnaround tonight as they travel to take on the fourth-place Cavaliers. Boston projects to be shorthanded tonight after three starters eclipsed 45 minutes yesterday. That being said, the Celtics are an incredibly deep roster and have already shown the ability to cover without their stars. Boston infamously took the first-place Bucks to overtime last month in spite of missing Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart. Despite eventually losing the game 126-131, Boston’s bench proved its worth and they have a great chance to cover again tonight in Cleveland.

The stars of the show the last time Boston had a mass resting of players were their guards. Both Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon were spectacular despite the loss to Milwaukee. White scored 27 points and dished out 12 assists, while Brogdon scored 26 points himself. While neither player is a dominant scorer per-game, they have proven the ability to step up when needed. After White played 32 minutes last night and Brogdon was held out, look for them to step up tonight assuming the Celtics are resting their stars. White in particular has developed into a key part of Boston’s offense as he averaged 17.4 PPG and 5.8 APG across their last 10 games.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland finds itself in a strong position to cover despite hosting the second-best team in the East. Boson is expected to be without a number of key players tonight after last night which bodes well for the NBA’s best defense. That defense will be critical if they want to cover tonight, however, as the Celtics’ bench has proved frisky in the past. That being said, Cleveland allows just 106.4 PPG – by far the fewest in the league. They will need their offense to be clicking as Boston sports a top-ten defense themselves. While the Cavaliers average just 112 PPG, they have a number of dynamic playmakers, particularly on the perimeter. Additionally, Cleveland should have the advantage down low as the Cavs shoot the sixth-highest percentage from two and average the 12th-most points in the paint per game.

If the Cavaliers are going to cover tonight they are going to need to score. That starts first and foremost with their talented backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Mitchell leads the team with 27.4 PPG in addition to 4.8 AG and 1.5 SPG. Despite his stature, Mitchell is an efficient scorer from inside and out as he shoots 48% overall and 39% from three. His outside shooting prowess has been on full display his season as he averages a career-high 3.6 threes per game. That being said, Mitchell’s status is up in the air thanks to a finger injury. Assuming he is able to go, Mitchell should provide a huge baseline of production considering he averages 36.7 PPG against the Celtics this season. That includes his monster performance last week that saw him drop 44 points in 44 minutes.

Regardless of Mitchell’s status or effectiveness, Cleveland backers can rest easy thanks to the strong play of Darius Garland. Garland continues to prove himself as one of the best young floor generals in the league. In addition to his 22.0 PPG, Garland ranks seventh in the NBA with 7.9 APG. He’s found a ton of success against Boston this year as he averaged 29 PPG and 10.5 APG in two prior meetings.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this one until Boston announces who is playing tonight. Assuming they end up resting people, I actually like the Celtics if the spread creeps toward 10. For now, though, have confidence the Cavaliers can come out ahead.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 (-112)