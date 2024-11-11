The Boston Celtics are coming off a hard-fought 113-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks that was filled with action. Giannis Antetokounmpo gained increased attention after his missed foul call on Jayson Tatum, which appeared to result in Tatum tweaking his ankle. Just one day after the incident, Tatum landed on the Celtics' injury report with an update.

Tatum is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks due to a left ankle sprain, the Celtics announced on X (formerly Twitter). Hopefully, the star forward will have a speedy recovery.

Jayson Tatum ended Sunday's Bucks matchup with an impressive 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. He continued to play despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's close-out that resulted in the Bucks star landing on Tatum's ankle. It is unclear if that incident is what caused Tatum's ankle injury development.

Joe Mazzula did not take the missed foul call on Tatum lightly.

“That's ridiculous,” Mazzulla said after the game. “Can't miss that. Can't miss that … And [Tatum] didn't let it impact the rest of the game on either end of the floor. But the refs did a great job; they knew that they missed it … That's something that's gotta be [called] because it could have hurt. He's hurt an ankle before. But credit to him for handling it the right way.”

Antetokounmpo likely did not mean to cause Tatum any harm, but the altercation serves as a reminder of the cautiousness players must have when closing out on an offensive player. Antetokounmpo's foul on Tatum was not the only eventful development from Sunday.

The Bucks star playfully drew back a handshake on Jaylen Brown during the game, causing Brown to fire a savage “Giannis is a child” take. Yet, Antetokounmpo said his fake handshake was simply an attempt to “play the game with fun.”

The Celtics will not let Sunday's events or Jayson Tatum's injury update derail their success. They will continue to give everything they have to stay toward the top of the Eastern Conference.