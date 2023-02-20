Boston Celtics fans are used to seeing stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play together, yet the 2023 NBA All-Star Game featured the dynamic duo facing off against one another.

With the All-Star Game’s new draft format, Tatum and Brown were selected to separate teams. Tatum, who scored the most points in All-Star Game history with a whopping 55, led Team Giannis to the win while also taking home the MVP award.

Jayson Tatum wins the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP 👏 pic.twitter.com/7dB4RcPvBa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2023

On the other side, Brown came off the bench for Team LeBron, as the Celtics star put up an impressive 35 points.

Although the showdown between All-Stars is not known for its defense, the third quarter featured Tatum and Brown going one-on-one on consecutive possessions.

Most notably, Brown drained a step-back 3-pointer right in Tatum’s face, and let him know about it with a little celebration:

Jaylen Brown vs Jayson Tatum 🔥 pic.twitter.com/40CJRWkRu7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 20, 2023

Even though Brown was the one calling Tatum “too small,” Tatum ended up scoring 27 points in the third quarter–the most in any quarter in All-Star Game history.

Following Brown’s celebration, Tatum came back and hit a deep triple of his own. And like his Celtics co-star, Tatum celebrated too, this time pulling out the famous “kiss of death” move that we’ve seen many times before:

Fast break fizzles. Celts still manufacture a 3. Tatum with the Kiss of Death. pic.twitter.com/5BEjfOMkJ3 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 21, 2022

Altogether, the Celtics tandem of Brown and Tatum combined for 90 points and left their mark on the 2023 All-Star Game.

The star-studded duo will return to play on Thursday as they take on the Indiana Pacers. While Brown missed the past few games due to a facial fracture–that Tatum ironically caused–he looked good to go tonight in his masked performance.