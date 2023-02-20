Boston Celtics fans are used to seeing stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play together, yet the 2023 NBA All-Star Game featured the dynamic duo facing off against one another.

With the All-Star Game’s new draft format, Tatum and Brown were selected to separate teams. Tatum, who scored the most points in All-Star Game history with a whopping 55, led Team Giannis to the win while also taking home the MVP award.

On the other side, Brown came off the bench for Team LeBron, as the Celtics star put up an impressive 35 points.

Although the showdown between All-Stars is not known for its defense, the third quarter featured Tatum and Brown going one-on-one on consecutive possessions.

Most notably, Brown drained a step-back 3-pointer right in Tatum’s face, and let him know about it with a little celebration:

Even though Brown was the one calling Tatum “too small,” Tatum ended up scoring 27 points in the third quarter–the most in any quarter in All-Star Game history.

Following Brown’s celebration, Tatum came back and hit a deep triple of his own. And like his Celtics co-star, Tatum celebrated too, this time pulling out the famous “kiss of death” move that we’ve seen many times before:

Altogether, the Celtics tandem of Brown and Tatum combined for 90 points and left their mark on the 2023 All-Star Game.

The star-studded duo will return to play on Thursday as they take on the Indiana Pacers. While Brown missed the past few games due to a facial fracture–that Tatum ironically caused–he looked good to go tonight in his masked performance.