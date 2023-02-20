The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is in full swing, and it is delivering incredible moments. This year we saw a huge showdown between two Boston Celtics teammates, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum, playing for Team Giannis, has broken the record for most points in a single NBA All-Star Game with 55. Brown added 35 points for Team LeBron to lead their scoring effort. Team Giannis prevailed with a 184-175 victory on Sunday.

The reactions

The showdown between the two has set NBA Twitter on fire. Fans cannot hold back their reactions, especially toward Tatum’s record-breaking performance.

However, some reactions were not as positive. Tatum’s performance had its detractors, with most pointing out the lackadaisical defense we have come to know in NBA All-Star Games.

Brown and Tatum’s performance did draw pretty strong takes from NBA Twitter, however. Many believe their performances are indicative of their status among the best duos in the league.

Tatum and Brown have found success as a tandem in the past. Just last season the pair helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals in a losing effort against the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to the All-Star Game, Brown spoke about his experience playing with Tatum. He said it took a lot for him to accept where his role within the team with another superstar on the court.

“It takes sacrifice on my behalf,” Brown told reporters. “It’s definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy. But the ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games.”

The Celtics are flying high atop the Eastern Conference, holding a 42-17 record at this point in the season. Only time will tell if Tatum and Brown can lead their team to another deep playoff run in 2023.