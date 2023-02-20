The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is in full swing, and it is delivering incredible moments. This year we saw a huge showdown between two Boston Celtics teammates, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum, playing for Team Giannis, has broken the record for most points in a single NBA All-Star Game with 55. Brown added 35 points for Team LeBron to lead their scoring effort. Team Giannis prevailed with a 184-175 victory on Sunday.

The reactions

The showdown between the two has set NBA Twitter on fire. Fans cannot hold back their reactions, especially toward Tatum’s record-breaking performance.

HES HIMMOTHY — Nick (boston sports enjoyer) (@nickdelpizzahut) February 20, 2023

However, some reactions were not as positive. Tatum’s performance had its detractors, with most pointing out the lackadaisical defense we have come to know in NBA All-Star Games.

Ball hogging in a game with no defense. So cool. — Titans 2024 SB CHAMPS (@DuckzSzn) February 20, 2023

Where was this in the finals? Or can he only do it when his father Wiggins isn’t guarding him? — 🛸 (@mavburnerr) February 20, 2023

open shots and layups — malachiverson (@ChiWatts_) February 20, 2023

Stat padder we don’t care — xvPlega (20-20) NBA CHAMPS (@xvPlega) February 20, 2023

Shooting free throws in an all star game 😭😭😭😭 — Confused Houston Fan 🙃😕😐 (@Snyphe) February 20, 2023

Brown and Tatum’s performance did draw pretty strong takes from NBA Twitter, however. Many believe their performances are indicative of their status among the best duos in the league.

Jayson Tatum: All-Star Game record 55 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST Jaylen Brown: Team-LeBron-high 35 PTS, game-high 14 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL Best.

Duo.

In.

The.

League. pic.twitter.com/JBsOvw5PsZ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum: 55/10/6

Jaylen Brown: 35/14/5 Best duo in the NBA — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 20, 2023

What an ASG for the Jays🍀🍀 Jayson Tatum

55 points

10 rebounds

6 assists Jaylen Brown

35 points

14 rebounds

5 assists pic.twitter.com/hMsAJ0zI1Y — ConsistentC’S (@ConsistentcS) February 20, 2023

55 & All Star MVP for Jayson Tatum

35 & 14 for Jaylen Brown

Jays 1on1 like 20 times I don’t think that could have gone better — Taco Jay’s Tacos ☘️ (@KryntNBA) February 20, 2023

Tatum and Brown have found success as a tandem in the past. Just last season the pair helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals in a losing effort against the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to the All-Star Game, Brown spoke about his experience playing with Tatum. He said it took a lot for him to accept where his role within the team with another superstar on the court.

“It takes sacrifice on my behalf,” Brown told reporters. “It’s definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy. But the ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games.”

The Celtics are flying high atop the Eastern Conference, holding a 42-17 record at this point in the season. Only time will tell if Tatum and Brown can lead their team to another deep playoff run in 2023.