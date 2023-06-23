Marcus Smart had been integral in rebuilding the Boston Celtics most people know of today. The fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft had seen it all before his trade to the Memphis Grizzlies. He still retians a huge brotherly bond with stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they were all the center of the Celtics' rise back to glory.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart have been through a lot. They saw multiple Eastern Conference finals and playoff runs together. Both struggled with injuries. They also saw other players move away from the Celtics like Terry Rozier, while some came back like Al Horford. One thing remains a constant for both of them and that is their brotherly love for one another. Jayson Tatum could not help but send Marcus Smart away with a heartfelt message in his Instagram story.

“My dawg, forever grateful for you and how you pushed me and helped me along this journey. Never change, keep being you, one of a kind, and can never be replaced. My brother for life. We gone link back up one day and get us one no doubt about that! Until then, much love, Brodie!” the Celtics star said.

Marcus Smart had been largely considered the heart and soul of this Celtics team for a very long time. The pursuit of Banner 18 without him looks like it will be a success with the Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis duo. Although, Celtics faithful will surely miss his grit on defense and his hair that is dyed green.