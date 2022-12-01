Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum’s monster game on Wednesday has Kendrick Perkins seeing the Larry O’Brien trophy in the future of the Boston Celtics.

Tatum exploded for a monster double-double of 49 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics to the 134-121 victory. He went 15-of-25 from the field, including 8-of-12 from the 3-point line as the Heat had no answer for him in the absence of Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics superstar also committed just one turnover and finished the game with three assists and two steals in an incredible effort.

After witnessing such phenomenal two-way display, Perkins couldn’t help but declare the Celtics as the team to beat for the NBA championship, especially if Tatum maintains his high level of play.

“If Jayson Tatum continues to play at this level and with this Passion they will be riding on those Ugly ass Duck Boats through Beantown come late June!!!! I don’t see any team beating the Celtics in a 7 game series!!! Carry the hell on…,” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

While it’s certainly a bold take, Kendrick Perkins has every reason to believe that Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are on their way to the championship. They are dominating the league this 2022-23, and their latest win put them at 1-4 this season, with their five-game winning streak among the best in the NBA as well.

Despite the fact that the Celtics have a lot of things to improve, especially on the defensive end, the fact that they keep winning despite their shortcomings is a major sign that they are primed for another championship run.

For real, who would want to face a much-improved Celtics team come the playoffs?