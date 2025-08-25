The Los Angeles Rams are getting prepared to face the Houston Texans in Week 1, and the most important thing everyone wants to know is the status of Matthew Stafford. For most of training camp, Stafford has been sidelined with a back issue, and he recently practiced for the first time about a week ago.

Since then, Stafford has made progress, and head coach Sean McVay noted that the quarterback was a full participant in practice, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.

McVay also has a belief that Stafford will be ready for Week 1.

“I can’t see into the future, but if you look at what the last week has entailed, feel really good. There’s nothing that would leave me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he’s not going to be ready to roll against the Texans,” McVay said.

Article Continues Below

This is good news for the Rams and Stafford, and the hope is that he doesn't have any setbacks from now until it's time to suit up against the Texans. Stafford has dealt with some injuries over the years, and the Rams have been cautious of how much they let him practice during camp.

When Stafford is healthy, he is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and this season, he has a team around him that is ready to compete. On offense, they got another big weapon by acquiring Davante Adams after letting Cooper Kupp walk in the offseason.

On defense, they have the young pieces to make a difference, and they'll be able to build off the success that they created last season.

With uncertainty surrounding the other teams in the NFC West, there's a good chance that the Rams could take the division once again and try to make a run in the postseason.

More Los Angeles Rams News
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dresser Winn (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Rams waive Matthew Stafford backup who just started season finaleLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) leaves the game with an injury against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Rams’ defender fined $4,666 for hit on Chargers’ Quentin JohnstonAbdullah Imran ·
Kurt Warner arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hallof Fame Stadium.
Rams legend Kurt Warner hints at potential move into coachingJosh Davis ·
Anthony Richardson in the middle in a Los Angeles Rams jersey - Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua around him - Los Angeles Rams logo in the background
1 last-minute trade Rams must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams (17) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University.
Rams’ Sean McVay in ‘hysterics’ watching Davante Adams cook with route-runningZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Rams hyped rookie set to make preseason debut vs. Browns after injuryAbdullah Imran ·