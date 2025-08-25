The New York Giants announced Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback to begin the 2025-26 season. It's unclear how well this team will play, but it sounds like the wide receiver room is excited to play alongside the veteran quarterback. At least that's true about Darius Slayton, who complimented Wilson ahead of the Week 1 season opener.

While talking with media members, Slayton admitted that Russell Wilson is “disgustingly consistent,” according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. From the sounds of it, Slayton is impressed with the 36-year-old quarterback.

“He's disgustingly consistent.”

Wilson somewhat bounced back last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after struggling mightily with the Denver Broncos. After coming back from injury, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback recorded 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing a 63.7% completion percentage through 11 games played.

Consistency has been a strong suit of Wilson's throughout his career. The six games he missed with the Steelers are the most games he's missed in a single season. Russell Wilson spent the first 12 years of his career playing in 14 or more games in each season.

For Darius Slayton, Wilson very well could be the most consistent quarterback he'll play with in his career so far. Through his six years in the NFL, Slayton has played with numerous quarterbacks. Whether it was due to injuries or the Giants simply making a switch at quarterback, there hasn't been much consistency from the position for some time.

Slayton has a chance to serve as the No. 2 option in the passing game for Russell Wilson this season. Whether or not Wilson finishes the 2025-26 campaign as the starter is yet to be determined. However, the Giants should have better quarterback play moving forward with Wilson under center. But the team is hopeful that rookie Jaxson Dart is the future of the franchise.

We'll see Russell Wilson and the Giants in action when they take on the Washington Commanders in the season opener. That contest kicks off on Sunday, September 7, at 1 p.m. EST.