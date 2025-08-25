The Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with rookie quarterback Kyle McCord, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The move comes as a mild surprise, given that McCord, a sixth-round pick out of Syracuse, reportedly played well throughout training camp.

Still, the numbers game at quarterback worked against him. The Eagles already have three established signal-callers on the roster, leaving little room for a developmental rookie to carve out a role. By releasing McCord now, the Eagles can give him a chance to catch on with another team ahead of the regular season.

McCord's brief stint in Philadelphia showed flashes of the talent that made him a mid-round draft pick. At Syracuse, he built a reputation as a steady passer with solid mechanics and the ability to extend plays outside the pocket. McCord also set the ACC single-season passing record with more than 4,600 yards. Clemson's Deshaun Watson previously held that mark.

While it wasn't enough to earn him a roster spot in Philly, his performance this summer could generate interest elsewhere in the league, particularly from teams looking to add depth at quarterback.

With Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched as the franchise quarterback and young backup Tanner McKee developing quickly, Philadelphia's decision highlights the challenge late-round rookies face when joining a team with an already crowded depth chart. The Eagles are confident in their QB room as they aim for another deep postseason run, making McCord the odd man out despite his promising camp.

For the QB, this release marks a new beginning in the next chapter of his NFL journey, at only 22 years old. Whether through a waiver claim or a practice squad opportunity, he will now look for his next chance to prove himself. Teams with uncertain depth charts at quarterback, particularly those with injuries or unproven backups, could and probably would take a closer look at him. He will make an intriguing option for franchises seeking developmental talent with space on the team.