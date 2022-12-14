By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

LeBron James is no stranger to pulling off dunks that would have ended someone else’s career had they actually gone through the net. Back in the dying seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James went soaring through the air, almost sending Draymond Green to the shadow realm with a ferocious hammer that James wasn’t able to finish. But now, LeBron is on the receiving end of such a nasty poster attempt, this time from his former playoff foil Jayson Tatum.

With the Boston Celtics having relinquished a double-digit lead to the Los Angeles Lakers, they needed to make one last-ditch comeback effort to avoid embarrassment. And Tatum, out of nowhere, decided to jolt the Celtics wide awake as he went up for a towering poster over a late rotating James on the baseline.

Jayson Tatum tried it on Bron 😳 pic.twitter.com/cyDVmCk3fP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum always had hops, but to detonate like that, and on LeBron James, of all people? That ticks all the boxes of what makes a basketball highlight great, except for the fact that Tatum smoked the dunk. Nevertheless, a foul was called on LeBron James and Tatum made both of his free throws, so at the very least, the Celtics drew two points closer following that resounding play.

This dunk attempt isn’t the first one Tatum tried over LeBron James. Back in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum yammed a hammer down James’ throat in Game 7. Tatum was just a rookie then and yet there he was, unafraid of the moment like he’s always been. He even gave LeBron a little bump, as if to say that he’s coming for his throne. (Of course, the Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers during that game.)

In the end, it may have been this absurd dunk attempt that swung the momentum back in the Celtics’ favor. Down 106-93 with over four minutes to go, Boston went on a 17-4 run, with seven of those points coming from Jayson Tatum. Included in those seven points is the ridiculous fadeaway Tatum hit with 17 seconds left to tie the game. The Celtics then went on to claim a 122-118 overtime victory over the Lakers.