As good as he already is, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum still has room to grow

Jayson Tatum can score at will — everyone knows that. Ever since getting drafted in 2017, the Boston Celtics superstar has managed to increase his scoring averages every year. Last season, he put up a stellar 30.1 points per game in the regular season, to go with 27.2 per contest in the playoffs. Despite this season's slight drop in that category (26.9 points per game in 28 games played), Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has seen a silver lining when it comes to Tatum's impact on other aspects of the game.

Fresh off a Christmas Day win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Mazzulla spoke of “reinventing” Tatum's game to be able to provide more impact without scoring the ball.

“I think that's what we talk about when he's got to reinvent,” Mazzulla said, via The Athletic's Jared Weiss. “It's not so much sacrifice as it is reinvent. You're starting to see what leadership looks like and what value looks like for him.”

During Boston's 126-115 win against the Lakers, Tatum tallied 25 points, as expected of him, but his other statistics show what Mazzulla is pertaining to. The 25-year-old out of Duke University managed to come up with eight rebounds and seven assists as well.

Considering how Tatum's role expects him to rack up attempts even during bad shooting nights, he now has a chance to expand other aspects of his game, looking at the depth of the current Celtics team.

The Celtics' dominance continues

In the Christmas Day victory against the Lakers, all five Celtics starters scored no less than 18 points. As the number one team in the Eastern Conference, Boston currently leads the league in team three-pointers made this season (471 in 29 games). The Celtics also top the league in player impact estimate (55.2) and are second in team net rating at 10.1.

Jayson Tatum will always be able to score at will. However, as coach Mazzulla said, there is still room for “reinvention.” And once he's able to progress the other aspects of his game outside of scoring, then the Celtics are expected to be more of a nightmare for other teams than they already are at the moment.