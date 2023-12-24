We're here to share our NBA Christmas odds series, make a Celtics-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The greatest rivalry in NBA history reignites on Christmas Day as the Boston Celtics visit Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA Christmas odds series, make a Celtics-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 145-108 at Crypto on Saturday. Now, they hope to finish the Los Angeles sweep. The Celtics built an early 28-21 lead. Then, it was 68-51 at halftime. The Celtics pulled away, dominating the Clippers in every quarter. Significantly, Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points. Jaylen Brown added 24 points, while Jrue Holiday added 20. Meanwhile, Devin White had 18 points. Neemias Queta added 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the effort. Overall, the Celtics shot 52.1 percent from the field, including 47.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Celtics also won the board battle 51-34, including 15 offensive rebounds.

The Lakers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 on Saturday in OKC. Initially, they trailed 39-36 after the first quarter. But the Lakers had a monster second quarter that turned the game on its head. Amazingly, they built a 24-point lead at one point. But the Lakers had to hold off a furious comeback by the Thunder. Significantly, LeBron James led the way with 40 points while shooting 13 for 20. Anthony Davis added 26 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Rui Hachimura added 21 points. The Lakers shot 52.2 percent from the field, including an amazing 50 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Lakers held the Thunder to 48.4 percent shooting while also limiting them to 31.7 percent from the triples.

The Celtics lead the all-time series 165-133. Furthermore, they swept the Lakers last season, winning both games in overtime. The Celtics are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Lakers, including 3-2 at the arena formerly known as Staples Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Lakers Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Lakers

Time: 5:10 PM ET/2:10 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

TV: ABC and ESPN

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are solid at shooting the basketball, ranking 11th in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are excellent from beyond the arc, ranking eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Celtics love shooting from the charity stripe, ranking seventh from the free-throw line. Furthermore, they are amazing on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. The Celtics continue to handle the basketball well, ranking ninth in turnovers. Also, they are strong on the defensive rim, ranking fifth in blocked shots.

The Celtics have some players that have had good lifelines against the Lakers. First, Tatum has averaged 24.5 points and seven rebounds over 12 career games against the Lakers. Brown had two amazing games against the Lakers last season. Ultimately, he had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the win at Crypto while scoring 37 points and nine rebounds in the win at TD Garden. Porzingis has been solid against the Lakers, averaging 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over 14 career games against them. Meanwhile, White has been consistent against the Lakers, averaging 9.1 points per game. Holiday has done well against Los Angeles, averaging 17.3 points and 7.6 assists per game through 31 career games against them.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can continue to hit shots and dominate from all over the court. Then, they need to play lock-down defense against the Lakers and make James and Davis uncomfortable. The key to beating the Lakers is by forcing them to take shots they don't like.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are elite at shooting, ranking fifth in field-goal shooting percentage. Ironically, most of their success has come from close range as they are 22nd in 3-point shooting percentage. The Lakers also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, the Lakers are inconsistent at boxing out, ranking 13th in rebounds. The Lakers also struggle to handle the basketball, ranking 21st in turnovers. Moreover, they are solid on the rim, ranking 11th in blocked shots.

James excelled against the Celtics last season, averaging 37 points, nine rebounds, and 8.5 assists over the two games against the Celtics. Also, Davis averaged 26.5 points and 11 rebounds over the two matches with Boston. But the Lakers need a good third option to have a chance to beat the Celtics. Ultimately, Boston is fine with letting Davis and James score their points. But someone else will have to step up for the Lakers. That someone could be Austin Reaves. Unfortunately, he mustered only four points in his one game last season against the Celtics. The Lakers need him to lead the bench by scoring and distributing. Additionally, the Lakers need Russell to hit his shots. He has averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists per game through 16 career showdowns with the Celtics.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can play lock-down defense on the Celtics. Then, they need a reliable third option to come through.

Final Celtics-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the last few seconds. Therefore, the Lakers will do enough to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-110)