This is a big one for the Celtics against the Lakers on Christmas.

Christmas is finally here, and that means basketball fans are getting the best present of all: a fantastic slate of NBA games. Perhaps the best matchup of the day tips off at 5 p.m. ET when the Boston Celtics take on the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. This is just the fifth Christmas meeting between the old foes, and it comes at an interesting crossroads in the 2023-24 season.

The Celtics are playing some of their best ball, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 22-6 record. The Lakers haven't been as hot, but they're desperate for a statement win that can improve their 16-14 record.

Any game between the Celtics and Lakers is relevant, yet this one has some extra significance since both teams have championship aspirations. So, let's get into why this merry matchup is the biggest game of the season thus far for the Celtics.

This is a great, early test for the Celtics in a hostile environment

The Celtics have been tested early this season. Out of their 28 games, they've played 19 teams with records that are .500 or better and managed to go 14-5 in that span. In those big wins, the C's have taken down the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and a few other playoff teams. So what makes this Christmas contest so special?

Well, the stars will be out in L.A., the primetime spotlight is on this marquee matchup, and the Celtics are certainly in enemy territory. Simply put, this is as close to a playoff atmosphere as Boston has been this season. While there was the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals against the Indiana Pacers in early December, a Christmas Day game versus an all-time nemesis is a step up from that.

Additionally, the Lakers are hungry for a big win. In their last five games, they've gone 1-4 and haven't looked very impressive since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament in early December. To respond to their recent woes, center Anthony Davis labeled their last game against the talented Oklahoma City Thunder a “must-win,” which the Lakers proceeded to follow through on by prevailing 129-120.

The Lakers now have a chance to build some more momentum against one of the best teams in the league right now. And fortunately for fans, both sides should have their key players healthy. Davis and LeBron James are questionable for the Lakers (both played on Saturday and should be good for this one) and Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are off the injury report. Center Kristaps Porzingis, who's questionable with an ankle sprain, is the only true question mark.

All in all, this is a golden opportunity for L.A., so Boston will likely be getting the Lakers' best shot on Monday afternoon.

The Celtics can score some bragging rights in the legendary rivalry

Celtics-Lakers is undoubtedly the best rivalry in the NBA. While its relevance has waxed and waned, the two adversaries are both contenders again.

If the C's can win on Christmas, they'll do something that hasn't been seen in over five years in their famous rivalry: win three straight versus their hated opponents.

The Celtics haven't beaten the Lakers three times in a row since 2017, and the Lakers haven't reached that streak since 2014. Yet, after sweeping the season series during the 2022-23 campaign, Boston can hit the trifecta on Monday and assert its dominance.

This highly anticipated game also falls on Christmas, which is arguably the most important day of the regular season. So while any win over the Lakers is nice, this one could mean a little more for the Celtics.

Boston's schedule eases up after this Christmas game

Boston has had a tough schedule leading up to Christmas. In fact, every opponent the C's faced during their current four-game road trip was in the playoffs last season.

Luckily, things slow down after this showdown with the Lakers. The Celtics have the easiest remaining schedule in the entire league, per NBA University.

So, what better time for Boston to go all out for a win than against Los Angeles? The Green Team won't face another team above .500 until Jan. 2, making this Christmas game a great chance to prove they're for real once more.

No matter what happens, Celtics-Lakers is sure to set the NBA world ablaze on a day full of stellar hoops.