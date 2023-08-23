Like any great NBA player, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been working on his game over the summer. He even hit the gym this offseason with Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

In a recent video posted to Tatum's socials, the burgeoning star is seen watching film, working on his handle, and lifting weights alongside Pierce.

Jayson Tatum putting in work with Another Celtics Legend Paul Pierce 🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/c5pz9UmlAb — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) August 22, 2023

Going into his seventh year in the league, Tatum is arguably the best player to hit Beantown since Pierce. However, the elder Celtics All-Star has a championship ring, which Tatum must acquire in order to become Boston royalty.

Pierce isn't the only high-profile name Tatum has worked out with this summer. On Tuesday, he was spotted on the court with fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown. While the two are always connected during the regular season, this is one of the few times Tatum has been publicly spotted with Brown this offseason.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting in some off-season work together 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/KwDEDVV9VP — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) August 22, 2023

Furthermore, Tatum was also recently seen with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. They're both connected to Drew Hanlen, a popular offseason trainer, so it's not a shock to see them together.

Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid in the lab together with trainer Drew Hanlen 🔥 (via @DrewHanlen) pic.twitter.com/M0eXEQLFpv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Just a few months ago, Tatum erupted for 51 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Embiid's Sixers. That win propelled Boston past Philly and likely contributed to a chaotic Sixers' offseason.

Past aside, Tatum has a new season to look forward to in about two months. The C's added extra star power with center Kristaps Porzingis and they might be on the hunt for some more depth before the 2023-24 campaign begins. No matter how the roster shapes out, Tatum will again be the main guy on a talented Celtics squad.