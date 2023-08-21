Boston Celtics‘ superstar Jayson Tatum has been hard at work promoting his signature shoe with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Tatum 1, and recently opted towards a more permanent marketing campaign. Tatum made it official by putting ink to skin and got a massive tattoo of his first-ever sneaker silhouette. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Jordan Tatum 1 debuted during 2023 NBA All-Star weekend as Jayson Tatum showed them off on numerous occasions. They dropped shortly after on April 7, 2023 and have come in five separate colorways thus far. Tatum and Nike continue to tease new colorways and could be expecting a big season of releases during the upcoming NBA campaign.

Jayson Tatum decided to add to his back tattoos and give his historic sneaker an own place on his body forever.

Jayson Tatum got his Jordans tatted by Steve Wiebe pic.twitter.com/lvJTGEx0Co — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 19, 2023

All of Jayson Tatum's tattoos hold a special place in his heart. A number of his back tattoos, particularly, reference his hometown of St. Louis and serve as a constant reminder of where he came from. His Jordan Tatum 1 colorways have followed similar themes as each edition pays homage to a part of Tatum's upbringing. It's clear that the sneakers are a part of that history for him and now he'll always have it with him wherever he goes.

Last season, Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals. He'll continue to make his case as a top-five player in the league and has the footwear to do so. The Jordan Tatum 1 is available on Nike.com and Jordan Brand retailers in full size runs. They're a must-have for any Celtics' diehard ahead of the upcoming season.