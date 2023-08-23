Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is not letting the recent drama involving co-star James Harden get in the way of his summer workouts. Embiid was recently seen working out with Boston Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum. The Sixers star looked unphased by the recent developments surrounding his team, sharing a smile with Tatum and legendary NBA trainer Drew Hanlen.

Tatum and Embiid working out together 💪 (via @DrewHanlen) pic.twitter.com/DO2cHkBqXI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2023

The workout comes as the James Harden saga continues to grow stranger and stranger by the day. Earlier today, Harden was fined $100,000 for outright calling GM Daryl Morey a liar following intense trade rumors.

Of course, it was Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics who sent Joel Embiid, Harden, and the Sixers home last May. The Celtics star scored an epic 51 points in the series-deciding Game 7 victory for Boston.

Things are about as uncertain as they've been in a while for the 76ers. While Embiid is coming off of the best season of his career, taking home the MVP trophy and posting dominant numbers throughout, Philadelphia still hasn't found a way to get past the second-round roadblock that has spelled their downfall several times since The Process commenced.

Harden was brought in to give Embiid a reliable co-star in the aftermath of the failed Ben Simmons experiment. However, while the former Houston Rocket and Brooklyn Net had his moments in a Sixers uniform, the overall result was yet another disappointment, as both Harden and Embiid were listless in Philadelphia's crushing Game 7 defeat.

In any case, it's good to see that Embiid is back in the gym grinding as opposed to getting caught up in the media circus that is James Harden right now.