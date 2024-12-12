The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons will play on Thursday night. However, is Jayson Tatum playing in the game?

Tatum is among the Celtics listed on Boston's NBA injury report. He is dealing with right patella tendinopathy. The Celtics are hopeful to have Tatum available, but they will closely monitor his status ahead of tip-off.

Tatum, 26, is averaging 28.2 points per game so far in the 2024-25 season. He is recording 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per outing as well. Tatum is also shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on his three-point attempts.

Tatum looks like an MVP candidate. He has been able to play in 23 of the Celtics' 24 games this season despite dealing with injury trouble. Tatum is once again on the injury report, so will he be available on Thursday?

Here is everything we know about Jayson Tatum's injury status for tonight vs. the Pistons.

Jayson Tatum's injury status vs. Pistons

Tatum is currently listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Pistons.

The 19-5 Celtics will enter the contest fresh off a disappointing 127-121 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston is still in second place in the Eastern Conference, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit, meanwhile, holds a 10-15 record. The Pistons are playing at a much more respectable level than last season's disaster, but upsetting the Celtics in Boston will be a challenge nonetheless. Detroit may have some momentum after recently defeating the New York Knicks by a final score of 120-111.

With that being said, the Celtics defeated the Pistons 130-120 in their most recent head-to-head matchup on December 4. Boston will be the favorite on Thursday night, but anything can happen.

As for the question of if Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.