The Boston Celtics are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. It projects to be a competitive Eastern Conference affair, but the Celtics received mixed injury updates before the game. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Jayson Tatum is among the Celtics who was initially listed on the injury report who will be available, while Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.

“The Celtics say Al Horford and Jayson Tatum will play tonight against the Bucks and that Kristaps Porzingis will not. Presumably Porzingis will play and Horford will not tomorrow night against Memphis,” Bontemps wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tatum was originally listed as questionable due to “right patella tendinopathy,” per the NBA injury report. Porzingis, meanwhile, was questionable due to “left posterior tibialis tendon injury management.” Horford is dealing with a left big toe sprain and he was questionable as well, but it appears that he will be available for the game along with Tatum.

Tatum is establishing himself as an MVP candidate once again this season. He did miss the Celtics' last game against the Detroit Pistons, but Boston still earned a 130-120 victory. Barring a setback, Tatum will make his return on Friday night against the Bucks.

The Celtics star is averaging 28.4 points per game on 45.4 percent field goal and 37.4 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording averages of 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.

Celtics preparing to play Bucks on Friday night

The Celtics currently hold a strong 18-4 record. Milwaukee is just 11-10 so far in the 2024-25 campaign. The Bucks will obviously still present a challenge with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, but Boston will be the favorite at home. And with Jayson Tatum set to play, the Celtics will be in an especially quality position.

Tip-off for the Bucks-Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Boston.