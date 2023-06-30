Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum couldn't be any happier with the start of NBA free agency.

While the Celtics have yet to make a significant addition as free agency opened on Friday, Tatum shared his delight to see his peers get paid well.

“Love seeing guys getting paid,” Tatum wrote on Twitter.

NBA free agency got off to a crazy start, with the first domino to fall being Draymond Green who agreed to stay with the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $100 million deal. Several deals were announced after that, including some incredible success stories and big wins.

Undrafted guard Gabe Vincent joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $33 million contract. There's also Jevon Carter who declined his $2.24 million option with the Milwaukee Bucks and landed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

In other big-money signings, Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant agreed to return to Rip City with a five-year, $160 million deal. There's also Kyle Kuzma who opted to stay with the Washington Wizards for $102 million for four years.

Cam Johnson got paid as well with a four-year, $108 million contract to stay with the Brooklyn Nets.

As for the Celtics, their only move so far was signing Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $60 million extension. Sure enough, Jayson Tatum will be happy with that as well since he gets to play with KP for the foreseeable future.

The Celtics themselves still have plenty of key areas they need to address in free agency, though it looks like fans will have to be a little bit more patient while waiting for what they do next.