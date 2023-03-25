After getting off to a good start to the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics have not played very well to close out this season. They have managed to win their last two games though and they are looking to make it three in a row on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. To do so, however, they might be without the services of star forward Jayson Tatum due to injury. The All-Star has been added the Celtics injury report as questionable as per Souichi Terada of MassLive.

Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for the Spurs game Sunday with a left hip contusion. https://t.co/UtUNqpcjKi — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) March 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jayson Tatum has only missed five games this season due to injury. He’s been one of the team’s most durable players and is one half of one of the best duos in the NBA alongside fellow wing Jaylen Brown. Tatum is listed as having a left hip contusion which he suffered during the Celtics recent road trip. He was listed as questionable a few days later but still managed to play and seemingly wasn’t bothered. Tatum’s inclusion on the Celtics injury report might just be a precaution.

This season Tatum has been averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Behind Tatum and Brown’s All-Star seasons, the Celtics have maintained their spot as the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference. They are currently 51-23 and only two and a half games behind the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. They have to watch out for the Philadelphia 76ers though who are only one and half games behind them for No. 2.