Everyone is taught at a young age about the importance of sharing, but the 2023-24 Boston Celtics have taken it to heart. The league-leading C's boast a balanced offense that can run through practically any of their starters. Against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, that harmony was on full display, as Jayson Tatum and every member of Boston's starting five scored at least 12 points.
Following the Celtics' 116-102 primetime win, superstar forward Jayson Tatum shared the secret to his team's success with ESPN reporter Lisa Salters.
“I think just our unselfishness,” he said. “Playing with the right purpose every time we go on the court … finding the right matchups we're trying to attack and just getting good to great shots.”
Tatum had a relatively quiet game, posting 19 points in 43 minutes of play. However, his six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block all came in handy versus a tough Knicks squad.
“We got a really good team, and we understand the important goal of what we're trying to accomplish,” Tatum continued. “So every single night we're trying to share the love and play the right way.”
2024 All-Star Jaylen Brown was undoubtedly playing the right way at Madison Square Garden. The talented guard was cashing fadeaway jumpers and crashing the boards for the entirety of Boston's win. He led the C's in scoring with 30 points and rebounding with eight defensive boards.
So, even though New York managed to slow down Tatum, Brown and company were not kept in check. Ex-Knick Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points with just 11 shots, Derrick White notched an easy 13 points, and Jrue Holiday recorded 12 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. Even Boston's bench pitched in, as veteran center Al Horford put up 10 points and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes.
The Knicks are known for their grind-it-out games and pesky defense, but the Celtics made it look easy at times. Every time New York cut into the lead, Boston settled and responded in front of a packed Garden crowd eager to erupt.
Knicks fans never got a chance to go berserk because the Celtics were clicking on both ends of the floor. Boston's double-digit win marks the fourth time it's bested the Knicks this season.
Of course, New York wasn't at full strength. All-Star Julius Randle is still dealing with a shoulder injury and new addition OG Anunoby hasn't played since January 27th.
The Celtics and Knicks will have one more chance to renew their Eastern Conference rivalry this regular season, as they're set to meet again on April 11th. After that, there's still a chance these two talented teams reunite for an exciting playoff series.