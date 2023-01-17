During his career with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has had a few 50-point games that are mentioned with some of the best in the team’s storied history.

Apparently, there’s a motivational source that says more games like that could be coming in the near future, along with Tatum’s scoring ability of course.

After scoring 51 in a 130-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Monday afternoon, Jayson Tatum revealed Jamal Crawford was the man who sent him a message that said he might as well get 50 if he gets close to that figure.

“If you’re ever that close to 50, [get it]. People aren’t gonna remember time and score. They’ll just record if you had 50 or not,” Tatum says on a text Crawford sent to him.

The message from Crawford was sent after Tatum scored 49 points in a game against the Miami Heat earlier this season.

By scoring 51 against the Hornets, Tatum has five such performances during the regular seasons of his young career, passing Celtics legend Larry Bird for the most in franchise history.

At the age of 24, there’s good reason to believe this record will be extended by a wide margin. With that said, Larry Bird is definitely a name any player wants his mentioned with when it comes to history.

As for the team goals, the Celtics improve to 33-12, which is the best record in the NBA. They have won seven in a row, and they’ll have reinforcements coming when Jaylen Brown returns from an adductor strain.

Either way, the league is on notice about Tatum going for half-a-hundred if it’s within range. Let this performance against the Hornets serve as a warning.