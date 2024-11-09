BOSTON — When the Boston Celtics struggle, head coach Joe Mazzulla just smiles. Well, not during the Celtics' 108-104 overtime win to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. However, he does occasionally sport a grin when his team is in a grind-it-out game, according to star forward Jayson Tatum.

The rebuilding Nets were far from favorites against the reigning champion Celtics. That didn't stop them from opening up the Atlantic Division showdown with a 12-0 run and eventually going up 16-2 just six minutes into the first quarter.

This blistering start shocked the TD Garden crowd, but, thanks to Mazzulla, Tatum and the rest of the C's have learned to find comfort in uncomfortable situations.

“I mean we constantly talk about it,” Tatum told reporters when asked how he handles in-game adversity. “There are times when we're down 16-2 and [Joe Mazzulla] might come to the bench smiling like, ‘This is good for us, this is what we should want.' And you know, he's right. Sometimes we need that. Not that we want to be down 16-2 all the time, but we got to figure out a way to win the game.”

How Jayson Tatum and the Celtics secured an ugly win over the Nets

Boston got it together down the stretch and erased Brooklyn's 14-point lead with Tatum's help. The five-time All-Star recorded 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 42 minutes of play.

Although the Celtics prevailed and improved to 8-2 on the season, it wasn't easy for them. The Nets held the lead for the first three quarters and crushed the Green Team on the boards, 51-39. In addition, the C's shot an abysmal 26.3% from deep (22.5% without Tatum's five triples) and only two of their players, guards Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard, shot over 50% from the field.

Regardless of these underwhelming statistics, Tatum and company performed when it mattered most.

For instance, when Nets star Cam Thomas hit a floater with 2:28 left in OT and knotted the game at 100, Tatum was ready with a response. On the next possession, he delivered a brilliant pass to veteran center Al Horford, who was open in the corner and able to break the tie via a crucial 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining.

After Brooklyn answered with a layup from guard (and former Celtic) Dennis Schröder, Tatum fired back with a tough turnaround jumper over Thomas to make the score 105-102 in Boston's favor with 79 ticks to go. From there, the C's earned a couple of stops and drained their free throws to seal the victory.

“It's big,” Horford described when asked about Boston's ability to win ugly games. “Because we're trying to find a way to grind it out. Things are not going our way. Things are not ideal, but I think for our confidence it's very important in this type of game to find a way to win.”

A major reason why Boston wasn't as dominant as usual was because reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, starting center Kristaps Porzingis, and backup center Luke Kornet were all sidelined on Friday evening.

“I just thought that we made enough plays to kind of chip away, and I think that's a testament to the team because I think you have to find ways to win ugly,” Mazzulla complimented. “One reason why we were really good last year is because these are the type of games that you win when you're down three rotation players. You have to find ways to win and no one cares that we have guys out. It just doesn't matter. And everyone in the locker room has to know that we have an expectation to win, regardless of who's on the floor.”

Since the Celtics are fresh off a championship, they remain the team to beat. And as Mazzulla said, nobody will make excuses for them when they falter.

Mazzulla's men don't mind though, as they actually view that pressure as a privilege and believe it can toughen them up for the future.

“Joe says it's a privilege that we have starters out or guys out and we're still always expected to win. And we have that mentality, like, next man up,” Tatum stated. “We can use moments like this down the road and it'll make us a better and stronger team.”

Whether it's a tight win or a frustrating loss, Mazzulla and the Celtics are focused on honing their mindset and building resiliency. The creation of good habits in the regular season carried over into the playoffs during the 2023-24 campaign and paid dividends for Boston. It's hoping to continue that pattern and become the first franchise to win back-to-back titles since 2018.

Before talks of a repeat can truly begin, the C's have to take things one step at a time. The next step will be a Sunday afternoon road game against the 2-7 Milwaukee Bucks, a team more than desperate for a statement win.