The Brooklyn Nets take a short trip to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Celtics prediction and pick.

Brooklyn is 4-4 this season and they are playing like a playoff team to begin the season. Nobody expected the Nets to be relevant after they traded away Mikal Bridges across town to the Knicks. However, they are scoring the ball at a high rate and have beaten the Memphis Grizzlies twice this season already, along with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets are coming off a 2-point win over the Grizzlies in their last contest and have a tough stretch coming up with the Celtics twice and undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in three of their next four games. Then, they face the Knicks for the first game of the NBA Cup group stage.

I could not have been more wrong about my last prediction, which I predicted the Celtics covering the spread against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night. The Warriors showed up to Boston and outperformed the Celtics in many ways. Jayson Tatum played semi-well but did not score as many points as many thought he would going up against Steve Kerr. The Dubs got the job done and won 118-112 as Steph Curry and Buddy Hield led the way. Boston is now 7-2 which keeps them in in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have a shot at covering the spread but they must keep their foot on the gas pedal all game long. The Nets will come out strong and score enough points to keep them in the game. However, as the game goes along, the C's are good at finding a short span where they go on a deep run. The Celtics could lead by just a few points and then all of a sudden, they lead by 15+ and the game gets out of hand. The Nets are young and must not let the Celtics go on big runs.

Cam Thomas is lighting up arenas. He is averaging 24.9 points per game which is the highest of his career. He's even showing up on the defensive end with 1.0 steals per game. If the former LSU Tiger can continue his scoring outbursts, then the Nets will be a competitive team. They have veteran players like Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith who can keep them straight. The good news, is the two of them are playing very well this year. Schroder is averaging 19.9 points per game along with 7.3 assists per game to go with it. Finney-Smith is at 10.6 per game and is averaging 5.1 rebounds.

Only the lord knows what Ben Simmons' plan is. The former potential superstar is playing around 24 minutes per game but is not involved on offense. He is averaging only 5.8 points per game but it's the other parts of his game that keep him on the court. He is averaging 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game but is at 3.3 turnovers as well. He's started in all six games he's played in this year and is somehow shooting at a decent rate at 61.5%. Maybe he should shoot the ball more.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics will still be without Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown. Brown is dealing with a hip injury and has missed the last three games. Luke Kornet is doubtful and those three should be the only three players missing from action.

The Celtics are clearly missing their co-star Jaylen Brown. They have won every game he's played in this season and as you all know from watching the playoffs last year, he is the real deal. He and Tatum co-exist very well together but he won't return to action for another week or so. The Celtics have gone big in his absence with Neemias Queta starting in his place. The 7-footer from Utah State is averaging 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds this season.

Jayson Tatum is up to 30.2 points per game which is third in the NBA behind Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He adds 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The Celtics may see Tatum continue to elite scoring or because of the opponent, he could really spread the love with more assists than normal.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are going to win this game and should win by double digits. However, with the spread where it's at, I think it's enough for the Nets to cover. As long as the Nets don't throw in the towel late in the game, they should keep this close enough to cover.

