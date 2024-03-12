Continued excellence. That's two words that sum up the Boston Celtics' 2023-24 season. As the teams around them faced various struggles, Boston continue to perform at the same level they did throughout the season. With the Bucks slumping as of late, they now hold a massive 8.5 game lead in the Eastern Conference. Their recent win over the Portland Trail Blazers put them at 50 wins in the season.
After the game, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown reflected on the Celtics' season. The duo were thankful that they are able to play for a winning team. At the same time, though… they know that can still be better even after reaching 50 wins. (video from Celtics on NBC Sports)
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: “I’m going to keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, man. I’m grateful to be on a team that’s winning. To be on a team that’s playing the right way. That has another opportunity to do something special. That’s a blessing,”
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: “It is important for us not to take these things for granted. We’re not perfect, but we strive towards that. At this point in the season, to have 50 wins, we’re doing something right. The scary part is we can get better.”
The Celtics underwent a minor reshuffling in the offseason. Gone were Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. In their place was Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. As a result, the team has been playing at a high level for the season. They should be favorites to win the Eastern Conference this year.
How much better can the Celtics be? Well, they still have a very real chance of reaching the coveted 60-win mark. They probably won't be gunning for that mark: they have such a big lead in the East, and they would be better off preserving their players towards the end of the season. Still, if they somehow get there without trying too hard… why not, right?