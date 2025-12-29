To say Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is having a historic season is no longer an exaggeration — it's the truth.

The longest-tenured Celtic has already notched 30 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, marking his ninth straight game with 30 points or more. That ties Celtics legend Larry Bird for the most consecutive 30-point games in franchise history.

Jaylen Brown has tied Larry Bird for the most consecutive 30-point games in Celtics history. Breaking the franchise record on Tuesday is very much in play. pic.twitter.com/EhQByJ8Tbf — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through 28 outings, Brown is averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game on 50.2% shooting. He hasn't scored under 30 points since November 30th, and he still recorded a triple-double that night during a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The four-time All-Star is currently up to 34 points and five rebounds against Portland with a little more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brown's excellence is a big reason why the C's are exceeding expectations without star forward Jayson Tatum, who's missed every game of the 2025-26 regular season due to an Achilles rupture he suffered in May.

With Brown leading the charge, the C's are 19-11 overall and in third place in the Eastern Conference. If the Celtics can defeat the Blazers, they'll capture their 20th win before 2026 even begins.

Up next for the Celtics are the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening. This matchup will provide the C's with another opportunity to take down a team with a losing record and give Brown a chance to break Bird's longstanding record, which was set back in 1985.

If Brown can score at least 30 points for the 10th straight time, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP will have a piece of Celtics history to go along with his already impressive season.