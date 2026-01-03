The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a brutal season. The team lost to the New York Giants in Week 17’s tank-off, falling to 2-14 on the season. Pete Carroll’s debut in Las Vegas has been an unmitigated disaster and the Raiders could make a coaching change after the season. They’ll certainly be making a change at quarterback after Geno Smith’s down year.

Las Vegas can secure the top pick in the 2026 draft with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale. And Raiders fans are hyped for Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana Hoosiers quarterback likely ensured his status as the first overall pick in the upcoming draft with a stellar performance against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

And it’s not just Raiders fans dreaming of Mendoza in silver and black. “[I] Would love to see him in Vegas,” an assistant GM told Jordan Schultz. “Bowers/Jeanty are a great young supporting cast, and the big thing for me is what they do with coaching. Find the right young offensive minded HC and that’s a team that has a foundation.”

Raiders must add a QB to their impressive offensive core

Raiders fans are suffering through the team’s fourth straight losing season. But all that losing allowed Las Vegas to rebuild through the draft. The Raiders selected Bowers with the 13th pick in 2024. And the team added Jeanty with the sixth overall selection in 2025.

Now Las Vegas has an opportunity to build a strong offensive core by adding a quarterback with the top pick in 2026. Smith is in the midst of a miserable season. The 35-year-old passer has been Jets-era Geno bad with the Raiders. And it would be nothing short of stunning if the team doesn’t grab a QB in the draft.

The question is, will Carroll be around to coach the new signal caller? Carroll’s seat is red-hot after a dismal debut with the Raiders. And as the unnamed NFL executive mentioned to Schultz, the team’s HC decision is paramount.

The right offensive-minded head coach could build around a Mendoza/Bowers/Jeanty core. And it will be necessary for Las Vegas in a highly-competitive AFC West.