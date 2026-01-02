College football players are making some big decisions right now with the transfer portal open and the 2026 NFL Draft just months away. On Friday, it was announced that one of Arch Manning's top weapons for the Texas Longhorns is leaving the program to go pro.

Reports indicate that Jack Endries officially declared for the draft, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The redshirt sophomore feels now is the time for him to head to the NFL, and he is considered one of the top tight end prospects entering the draft.

“Texas tight end Jack Endries, one of the country's top tight end prospects, is leaving school early to enter the 2026 NFL draft, he told ESPN. Endries is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked tight end for the 2026 NFL draft. He's 6-foot-4, 236 pounds and has flashed explosion and versatility during a career that spanned three years at Cal and one at Texas.”

The Texas tight end claimed he is ready for the next step of his career in a phone interview with ESPN on Friday. Arch Manning's former teammate will begin the draft process, with the NFL Combine set to begin in late February.

“I think I'm ready to go to the next step here,” said Endries. “I've really enjoyed my four years of college, but I think it's time to move on and chase my dream of making it to the NFL.”

Endries played 39 total games in his collegiate career, playing in 13 contests three consecutive seasons in a row. He ends his time in college with 124 receptions, 1,376 yards, and seven touchdowns, three of which came in his lone season with Texas.