The way the first half of the season unfolded for Coby White isn't what he or the Chicago Bulls had in mind. At the beginning of the season, White was out with a calf injury. In late December, history repeated itself when White sustained another calf injury on Dec. 29 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ultimately, White came out in the second quarter and didn't return as the Bulls lost 136-101. Now, White is out and will be reevaluated in one week.

On Friday, he talked about his mindset heading into this injury-plagued season before the Bulls take on the Orlando Magic, per Bulls on CHSN. Despite the struggles, White sees it as a period of mental growth.

“You can say why me, but you can look around the league, there are guys that are in worse situations than me in terms of they come back and restrain it, they really restrain it, and they got to sit out even more time,” White said. “It’s hard for me to go through this, but I always look at it as a learning lesson.”

As of late, White has played 16 games, averaging 19.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. His points average is currently the second-highest of his career. During the 2024/2025 season, White achieved his highest scoring average of 20.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, he is being inundated with rumors of a trade before the trade deadline on February 5. Among the teams reportedly interested in White are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

White is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of his season. He is in the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal he signed with Chicago in 2023.

Injuries have been one of the Bulls' Achilles heels.

Throughout this season, the Bulls have had to endure numerous injuries to key players. In the same game in which White went out, Josh Giddey went down with a hamstring injury.

As a result, Giddey will be reevaluated in two weeks. Additionally, Zach Collins is continuing to battle a toe injury and will be reevaluated in less than 10 days.

The Bulls are currently 16-17.