Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making a big impression in his first preseason game. Not only did he score his first pro touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, but he's got everyone talking.

His famous father and former college coach, Deion Sanders, offered his congratulations on social media. But he's also gotten surprising support from 15-year NHL veteran Evander Kane.

Kane expressed his enthusiasm for Sheduers on his X page. Essentially, giving Sanders greater credit than most had expected.

“Won’t be 4th on the depth chart after tonight,” Kane posted. Kane has had a storied NHL career dating back to 2009. That year, he was drafted by the then-Atlanta Thrashers, who later became the Winnipeg Jets.

Ever since, he has played for the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, and Edmonton Oilers. Along the way, Kane became a prolific scorer and defender, achieving 20+ goals and 100+ hits during numerous seasons.

Recently, Kane was traded from the Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks.

Meanwhile, Sanders is trying to live up to the hype surrounding him because of his namesake. Nevertheless, the fact that he has an NHL veteran weighing on his exploits says plenty about his broad appeal.

Article Continues Below

The transcendent popularity of Shedeur Sanders

At the University of Colorado, Shedeur Sanders became a national sensation in his own right. His father's name had plenty to do with it.

Nonetheless, Sanders cultivated his version of the Primetime Persona. He was a prolific pocket passer and could run with the ball when needed. Altogether, he achieved 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and broke the single-season passing record in 2024.

Additionally, he made a significant amount of money through NIL deals. Since then, Sanders has garnered endorsement deals from Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, Mercedes-Benz, and Urban Outfitters.

The frenzy surrounding Sanders followed him up to the NFL Draft. After he was shockingly not the No. 1 pick. Sanders ended up being the 144th pick in the 5th round by the Browns.