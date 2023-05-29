The Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics made history as one of only four teams to force Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the NBA Playoffs. All of this success came down to a tip-in from Derrick White after a Marcus Smart missed shot. However, the Game 6 win against the Miami Heat is not the only historic part of the story. Tatum is now a great performance away from breaking LeBron James’ single-season playoff record.

Jayson Tatum recorded his seventh 30-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info. This made the Celtics star tie James’ record from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2018 run.

The Celtics’ scoring in Game 6 was headlined by Jayson Tatum. He racked up 31 points on a terrible shooting night from the field. He only knocked down eight of his 22 shots. However, Tatum made up for it by shooting perfectly from the charity stripe, going 15-of-15.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Tatum was cold from beyond the arc, he contributed by crashing the boards. He totaled 12 rebounds in his double-double performance. His playmaking was also on point. Tatum dished out five assists by drawing defenders away from his teammates.

Moreover, Jayson Tatum’s game is not limited to the offensive side. Nine of his 12 rebounds came from the defensive glass. He also hustled for the ball, registering two blocks and a steal in the process. Tatum is a +3 on the plus-minus box score when on the floor.

As Tatum knocks at the doors of history to overtake LeBron James, though, his focus will be on the Celtics in their attempt to complete their 3-0 comeback bid in Game 7.