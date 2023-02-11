Jayson Tatum is now the youngest player in the NBA to hit 1,000 3-pointers. More than the record, however, the Boston Celtics star is happy with the feat because he surpassed his childhood hero Bradley Beal in the record.

Tatum didn’t hide his delight for the record and appreciation for Beal considering how much he respects the Washington Wizards star. In his postgame presser, the Celtics forward said it’s a cool accomplishment because of the Beal tidbit.

“The coolest part was I saw the previous record was held by Bradley Beal… I know he’s genuinely happy for me too,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports.

Jayson Tatum finished with 41 points during Friday’s 127-116 win against the Charlotte Hornets, making five of his 10 triples to set the new record. No player has made 1,000 triples in the NBA before turning 25 until the Celtics superstar. Tatum is 24 years and 244 days old for his milestone, while Bradley Beal achieved the feat at 25 years and 223 days old.

The Celtics leader didn’t stop talking about Beal and the record in the presser alone. On Twitter, he mentioned it again, showing how much it means to him to be able to surpass his “hero.”

Passed my hero @RealDealBeal23 🤞🏽 thats the coolest part for me 🙏🏽 https://t.co/sNjPInDBuG — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) February 11, 2023

Beal has yet to react to Tatum’s milestone, but as the youngster said, he’s pretty sure Beal is happy for him.

It’s definitely nice to see Tatum so appreciative of Beal. It just goes to show how much of an impact the Wizards guard had on him. Fortunately, the two will be able to meet one more time this 2022-23 when Boston and Washington meet in March.