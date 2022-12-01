Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have looked like a team on a mission this season. Well, I guess they are on a mission after losing the NBA Finals last season. Nevertheless, there was a lot of skepticism entering the season with the Ime Udoka fiasco. With Udoka’s suspension, that left Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach.

Mazzulla has no head coach experience and is younger than some of the players on the Celtics roster. But he has apparently got the team to buy in to what he’s selling. Don’t take it from me, either. Jayson Tatum opened up about it after beating the Miami Heat Wednesday night.

Ladies and gentlemen, here are the 2022-23 Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/u71DikHeRp — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 1, 2022

Tatum talked about a sand castle image that Mazzulla shows the team. His message is simple. The Celtics need to build a new sand castle every game because they are fragile and wash away. The Celtics have clearly taken that message to heart because they are dump trucking teams on a near-nightly basis.

On Wednesday, they beat the Heat 134-121. In the win, Jayson Tatum scored 49 points on 15-for-25 from the floor. That includes going 8-for-12 from downtown. It was Tatum’s ninth time scoring at least 30 points in a game during the month of November. That trails only Larry Bird (10) for the most such games in any month.

Tatum is making his early case for NBA MVP, even though Luka Doncic is likely the favorite at this point. But unlike Doncic, Tatum is getting plenty of help from his teammates. Jaylen Brown has taken another step forward in his career this season. Interestingly, the offense was the primary reason the team lost the finals. They have the best offense in the NBA and it’s not even close.