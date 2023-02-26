More than making the game-winner for the Boston Celtics on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum is just appreciative of the moment and the trust that his teammates gave him.

Speaking to reporters after firing the 3-point dagger that gave the Celtics the 110-107 win over Joel Embiid and co., Tatum opened up about his mentality on taking the big shots. He pointed out that he doesn’t fear or hesitate when it comes to delivering the last shot of the game, highlighting that he has always dreamed of taking over games like that.

Tatum also emphasized that it’s a culmination of the trust his teammates gave him. He didn’t have the best night against the Sixers–scoring only four points in the first half before finishing with 18–but his struggles didn’t stop Marcus Smart and co. from letting him take the game-winner.

“Never get too high, never get too low. I always say the worst thing that could happen is you miss. .. You still get to play another game. I never get nervous, I dreamed about taking those shots,” Tatum shared.

"I dreamed about taking those shots." Jayson Tatum after his game-winner Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/U9AJmBA9ae — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

Jayson Tatum certainly stepped up big time for Boston. It didn’t matter how he started the game, as the important thing is how he finished. Sure enough, he ended the contest with a bang.

Celtics fans will love his mentality as well. That’s exactly what they need from their superstar, whom many hope will lead them back to the championship.

Of course there are still plenty of basketball games to be played this 2022-23, but the Celtics faithful will love how Tatum and the rest of the Beantown team are playing.