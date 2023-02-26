Jayson Tatum is clutch. If that wasn’t clear with his latest game-winner for the Boston Celtics, his crunch-time record for the past five seasons is more than enough to prove his case.

Including his 3-point dagger to propel the Celtics to the 110-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Tatum now has a total of nine game-tying or go-ahead field goal inside the final five seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That is the most in the said span, and it’s worth noting that Tatum has only been in the league for six years. It basically means Tatum has been clutch throughout his career with the Celtics.

Tatum didn’t have the best night on Saturday, finishing with just 18 points in the game. He made just four points in the first half, highlighting his overall struggles. However, it certainly didn’t stop him from taking over when it mattered most.

The 24-year-old is fresh from winning the All-Star Game MVP trophy, and it sure looks like he’s more motivated than ever.

Boston improved to 44-17 with the victory, as they extended their winning streak to three. They remain atop the Eastern Conference standings as well. They play the New York Knicks on Monday to start off the week, and there’s no doubt they’ll head to the match brimming with confidence knowing that they have one of the best players in the league today.

After the Knicks, they will play the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets before meeting with New York once again.