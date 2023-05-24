ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Boston Celtics kept their season alive for another day in Game 4, thanks in no small part to Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics star did it all. Tatum’s 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks were all game-high marks and his 14-point third quarter helped Boston pull away for good.

There have been 150 teams who faced a 0-3 hole, including the Los Angeles Lakers this season. None of them were able to win the series. But regardless of the history stacked against them, Tatum went with the usual platitudes as the Celtics try to complete a completely unusual comeback.

“Everybody was in good spirits. Everybody was upbeat,” said the Celtics star. “As cliche as it sounds, we just try to take it one game at a time.

“We didn’t play well those first three games. We didn’t deserve to win. But we didn’t want that to define the season. We’ve still got a long uphill battle to go, but tonight was a good start. Just try to carry that momentum towards Thursday.

The Celtics have never lost four straight games during any stretch throughout the last two seasons. They didn’t let it happen this time around with their season on the line.

As the series shifts back to Boston, Jayson Tatum and co. have renewed life to try and make the series even more interesting. A win would force the pressure back towards the Heat on their home floor in Game 6. But as Tatum said, the Celtics must not look ahead and take things one game at a time.