Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes history and chases LeBron James’ playoff record from 2018. With their Game 4 win against the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum recorded his sixth game with 30 points, ten rebounds, and five assists in a single-postseason run, per ESPN Stats & Info.

He is a game away from tying LeBron who has seven. LeBron James recorded these numbers in the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals run in 2018. The difference is that LeBron totaled these statistics when he was 33 years old but Jayson Tatum is doing it at 25. This proves that Tatum is a prolific all-around playoff performer when he gets a hot streak.

Jayson Tatum has 6 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games this postseason, tied for 2nd-most in a single postseason all-time. Only LeBron James in 2018 had more (7). pic.twitter.com/R6Ywf2Ql2v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2023

Tatum impressively achieves the feat as they were facing elimination against the Miami Heat. The Celtics’ season could have been over if not for his stat line tonight. In Game 4, Tatum racked up 33 points on 14-22 field goal shooting. His efficient three-point shooting has also been a difference maker as he shot 4-9 from beyond the arc.

The Celtics superstar’s playmaking was also elite and he totaled 7 assists due to that. On the defensive side of things, Tatum kept the ball alive for his team by racking up 11 rebounds. His hands and bounce were also in play as he got two blocks and a steal to round out his performance.

Although, this feat does not come without help. Amazing help from the Celtics allowed Jayson Tatum to execute properly on paint touches and be in great positions to get the ball on defense. The Celtics go home to TD Garden as they try to force a Game 6.