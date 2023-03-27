A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics had no problem defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night despite Jayson Tatum being sidelined due to a hip injury. As a matter of fact, Jaylen Brown and the C’s absolutely blew out the Spurs, 137-93. Boston is back in action on Tuesday, this time against a more formidable foe in the Washington Wizards, and Celtics fans will be happy to see Tatum’s injury status for that matchup.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Wizards

It’s now officially going to be just a one-game injury layoff for Tatum. This is after the All-Star swingman was removed from Tuesday’s injury report against the Wizards. Clearly, the Celtics just gave their superstar a night off on Saturday, and he is now set to return to the court against Washington.

In other injury news, Jaylen Brown will also be available on Tuesday despite still dealing with a facial injury. Payton Pritchard is probable to play, while Danilo Gallinari remains out.

As for the Wizards, they have already ruled out Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. Daniel Gafford and Monte Morris are both questionable to play.

It appears that Washington has now gone into full tank mode as they look toward the 2023 NBA Draft. The white flag seems to have already been waived, and the Wizards look like their intent on losing as many games as they can the rest of the way. This should start on Tuesday, with Jayson Tatum and the Celtics entering that matchup as the heavy favorites to win.