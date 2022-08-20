Jayson Tatum’s message ahead of looming CrawsOver stint with LeBron James

Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver just got even more star-studded. Joining LeBron James and Dejounte Murray in the Pro-Am festivities is fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics superstar will be making his debut in the league along with plenty more NBA players at Seattle Pacific University.

Tatum confirmed Crawford’s announcement on Twitter, calling on Seattle to show out. The former Sixth Man of the Year said that it was James who requested he get someone that hasn’t made the trip to the upper Northwest but that is a must-see. The Celtics’ All-Star is who they landed on.

👀👀👀! Seattle show some love pull up https://t.co/d4T8J7IAb7 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 20, 2022

Jayson Tatum is always a treat to watch but should be extra fun in the ProAm setting which emphasizes offense and shooting. The 24-year-old averaged 26.9 points per game last season, the seventh most in the NBA. Whether he is teaming up with James or playing against him, the exhibition match should be a lot of fun.

While James will be making his return to the CrawsOver after a 42-point outing in his Drew League return, Tatum will be showing up to the Pro-Am game looking to put up the points. As a stout defender, he should be a great asset to his team on both sides of the ball.

Other NBA players set to play in the CrawsOver this weekend include Paolo Banchero, Isaiah Thomas, Chet Holmgren, MarJon Beauchamp and Tari Eason. Fans are camping out for a chance to see the stars in action but can also watch the Saturday game on the NBA App.