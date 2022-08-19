Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ summer pro-am tour will continue with a trip to Seattle’s Crawsover Pro-AM on Saturday. The league’s host, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, exuberantly revealed the development on Friday afternoon. LeBron confirmed the news shortly thereafter.

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

The NBA live-streamed LeBron’s Drew game on its dot com and app, and will do the same when LeBron shows up in Seattle. Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren will be in the gym, as well.

Last month, LeBron made an electrifying cameo alongside DeMar DeRozan at the Drew League in Los Angeles. In front of a raucous gym at King Drew Magnet High School, the Lakers star dropped 42 points and 16 rebounds, leading the MMV Cheaters to a nail-biting victory.

Notably, it marked the four-time MVP’s first time hooping in public since recovering from knee and ankle injuries that plagued him — despite his individual production — during the second half of the Lakers’ disappointing 2021-22 season. The King’s body (and game) looked A-OK:

LeBron James spins and dunks it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mjCjI3fqag — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2022

Last summer, LeBron tweeted his interest in running in pro-am games, though didn’t make any public appearances. Trae Young, Blake Griffin, and Chris Paul are among the All-Stars who have hooped at the Crawsover.

LeBron already made news this week, as he signed a two-year, $97.1 extension that will commit him to the Lakers through the 2023-24 season. He has a player option for 2024-25.

LeBron’s former teammate Isaiah Thomas has been recruiting LeBron to play at the Zeke-End basketball tournament he hosts, also in Seattle.

Come on thru killa. We can get it crackin!! https://t.co/u5ilJ5MJN4 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 8, 2022

Not only is it immensely entertaining to watch NBA stars drop by celebrated pro-am leagues — it provides invaluable opportunities for kids to see their idols up close. Pretty cool!