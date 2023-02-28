Jayson Tatum didn’t endear himself to the referee community after Monday night’s game. The Boston Celtics forward drew the first ever ejection of his career against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He didn’t mince words during the postgame press conference, either.

The Celtics star was asked about the officiating and his eventual ejection from the contest. Tatum revealed his message to the referees which got him ejected after being on the wrong end of non-calls all night.

“I just told them this is probably the best officiated game I’ve been a part of. I tried to give them a compliment; it didn’t go over so well,” said Jayson Tatum during the Celtics’ postgame presser.

Jayson Tatum highlighted two legitimate gripes that weren’t called, each leading to a technical foul. The first was when he went up for a dunk with Josh Hart clearly having his hands on his back as he elevated for the flush. The second was Julius Randle making contact with his arm on the follow-through of his 4th quarter three-point attempt as the Celtics tried to mount a late comeback.

Jayson Tatum finished with a team-worst minus-18 on the night as he never could snap out of his cold shooting funk. With Jaylen Brown out for the contest and the rest of the Celtics similarly cold from beyond the arc, it’s no surprise why the guys in green grew frustrated.

The Knicks simply outclassed them and have elevated themselves into the conversation as a darkhorse East playoff squad. The Celtics are still a cut above, but nights like Monday prove there’s still work to be done.