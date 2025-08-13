The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever 81-80 on Tuesday night. Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark missed the game due to injury, leaving more responsibility on Sophie Cunningham's shoulders. She and Lexie Hull took the challenge of checking Paige Bueckers during the game. Less than 24 hours later, Cunningham shared her thoughts on how Bueckers is officiated.

The No. 1 pick in this year's draft entered the WNBA with a lot of fanfare. However, stars around the league have treated Bueckers far differently than Clark in her rookie season. According to Cunningham, that special treatment includes officials. She broke it down on Wednesday's episode her podcast, Show Me Something, speaking about Bueckers and their game.

“I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong. I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night,” Cunningham said. “Like you literally couldn’t touch her, couldn’t touch her. And that s**t is so annoying to me. And you’re going to do that, than give it to our guards.”

Even with Clark out with injury, Indiana has remained active, making headlines around the league. Cunningham has led the way, receiving fines for comments she made about WNBA officials. However, the Fever guard is not the only player to speak out against the league's officiating. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the league is working on making improvements.

Regardless of how the Fever feel about the officiating in the WNBA, they walked away with a loss. Bueckers went 6-for-19 from the field, but still scored 16 points. She shot just four free throws, but Cunningham is still upset with how many calls she got during the game. In a time where every win counts, Indiana left Tuesday's matchup frustrated.

Bueckers and the Wings are out of the playoff race. However, the rookie wants to finish her first professional season off strong. The Fever, on the other hand, want to position themselves as favorably as possible before Clark finally makes her return from injury.