Christmas came early for the Boston Celtics as their star Forward Jayson Tatum arrived to their team shoot-around on Friday ahead of their game with the Raptors bearing gifts.

Tatum debuted his first career signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Tatum 1, on All-Star Weekend and the time has finally come for a retail release. The Jordan Tatum 1 released today, April 7 2023, and is currently available on Nike.com and other Jordan retailers. In honor of the release, Tatum showed up to team shoot-around with dozens of pairs of his new signature shoes in all sizes. He proceeded to hand them out to all the players, coachers, trainers, and staff of the team.

Jayson Tatum handed out pairs of his new shoe, the Jordan Tatum 1s, to teammates, coaches and staffers at #Celtics shoot-around. The Jordan Tatum 1s launched today. pic.twitter.com/F4os2oeNUI — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 7, 2023

It’s good to see that the vibes are high in the Celtics organization as we approach the playoffs. The Boston Celtics are currently the 2-seed in the East and will look to make another run at an NBA Championship. Led by two-time All-NBA Jayson Tatum, the Celtics will hope that the Jordan Tatum 1 can give them a boost in the playoffs. It’s certainly worked for Tatum as he’s currently averaging 30.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG on 46.5 shooting.

Following his gesture, the Celtics went on to win their game against the Toronto Raptors 121-102. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points in just 20 minutes of action. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser led the way with 22 and 26 points, respectively. With a number of the players rocking the Tatum 1’s during the game, could we see the Celtics go on a run thanks to their new sneakers?

What do you think? Will you be grabbing a pair?