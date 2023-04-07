Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will run it back again as the teams finish their two-game series. We’re in Beantown sharing our NBA odds series, making a Raptors-Celtics prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Wednesday, the Celtics defeated the Raptors 97-93. Significantly, the Celtics built a 12-point halftime lead. But the Raptors battled back and tied it with 6:22 left in the game. Ultimately, the Celtics regained their composure and pulled away to win this game in the end. Jaylen Brown led the starters with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, Malcolm Brogdon exploded off the bench for 29 points. Derrick White added 17 points. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum sat out of this game with hip soreness and may likely sit out today with the Celtics having clinched the number two seed.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Scottie Barnes added 18 points. O..G. Anunoby scored 12 points but struggled to shoot, going 5 for 16 from the field. Also, Precious Achiuwa had 16 points off the bench. The Celtics shot 42.7 percent from the field, while the Raptors shot 41.1 percent. Furthermore, the Celtics shot 28.9 percent from the 3-point line, while the Raptors also shot 18.2 percent from the triples. The Celtics only made 55.6 percent of their free throws and lost the rebound battle 50-48 while also committing 15 turnovers.

The Raptors are 40-40 and will start the playoffs with a play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, or Atlanta Hawks, depending on the final two games. Also, the Raptors are 6-4 over 10 games. The Raptors are 14-26 on the road. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 55-25 and will be the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics are 7-3 over 10 games. Moreover, the Celtics are 30-9 at the TD Garden.

The Celtics are attempting to sweep the season series against the Raptors. Significantly, the Celtics have won all three games by six or fewer points.

Here are the Raptors-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Celtics Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

TV: NBCS and SN

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are going to enter the play-in round and will have plenty of things to work on. Therefore, their offense must pick things up as they play the final game against the Celtics.

Siakam averages 24.3 points, while Fred VanVleet averages 19.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. averages 17.4 points, while Anunoby averages 16.9 points per game. Barnes is the fifth option, with 15.5 points per game. Additionally, the bench only averages 27.4 points per game. These Raptors are 26th in field goal shooting percentage, 28th in 3-point shooting percentage, and 17th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 16th on the boards. But the Raptors are exceptionally well at handling the ball and defending. Ultimately, they are first in turnovers and fifth in blocked shots.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Moreover, they must gain separation from the tough Boston defense and convert their chances.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are playing out the stretch before their postseason run begins. Now, it is about staying healthy while getting mentally ready for the long playoff run and finding ways to survive.

Tatum averages 30.2 points per game. However, he may sit out again, and it would not be a bad thing as the Celtics have virtually nothing to play for. Brown averages 26.6 points per game. Ultimately, he must showcase his ability to lead the Celtics with Tatum out. Brogdan averages 14.9 points per game. Substantially, he is coming off the bench and giving the Celtics more options. The Celtics’ bench average 32.3 points per game.

The Celtics are inconsistent when shooting the ball. Thus, there will be games where they hit every shot, and they will have poor-shooting games where they cannot make anything. The Celtics are 15th in field goal shooting percentage and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. Also, they are fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. The Celtics are solid on the boards, ranking seventh in rebounds. Also, they are seventh in turnovers and fifth in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they convert their chances in the field. Also, they must hit their free throws.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have more to play for. However, they could not beat the Celtics on Wednesday with Tatum out. Expect the Celtics to find a way to eek out another win, and complete the season sweep.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-108)